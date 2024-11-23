LEWISTON — Fryeburg Academy rolled to a 28-0 victory over Hermon in the Class C championship game Saturday at Don Roux Field at Lewiston High School.
The Raiders parlayed a strong ground game into a convincing victory.
Ty Boone rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, before Daniel Ruiz and Malik Sow rushed for second-half touchdowns.
Ruiz also had an interception for the Raiders late in the first half and finished the game with nine carries for 86 yards.
Sow had 13 carries for 82 yards.
This story will be updated.
