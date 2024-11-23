Fryeburg Academy’s Ty Boone dances down the sideline after making a catch in the second quarter of the Class C title game Saturday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

LEWISTON — Fryeburg Academy rolled to a 28-0 victory over Hermon in the Class C championship game Saturday at Don Roux Field at Lewiston High School.

The Raiders parlayed a strong ground game into a convincing victory.

Ty Boone rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, before Daniel Ruiz and Malik Sow rushed for second-half touchdowns.

Ruiz also had an interception for the Raiders late in the first half and finished the game with nine carries for 86 yards.

Sow had 13 carries for 82 yards.

This story will be updated.

filed under:
fryeburg academy raiders, Hermon Hawks

