Portland High won its first Class A football championship since 2002 by responding with a 22-point outburst over six minutes after losing the lead when it had a punt blocked in the end zone Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
The Bulldogs defeated Thornton Academy, 35-14, Saturday at damp Fitzpatrick Stadium, avenging a loss to Thornton Academy in last year’s state final.
Portland’s defense had bottled up Thornton’s offense for more than a half but when Thornton’s Trent Wilson blocked Brady Viola’s punt in the end zone and Connor Ayoob recovered it, Thornton had a 7-6 lead with 8:49 left in the third quarter.
Portland quarterback Louis Thurston responded with the big plays: an 81-yard touchdown run and touchdown passes of 64 yards to Aidan McGowan and 28 yards to Cordell Jones. With a two-point pass to Viola added in and two Justin Bouchard PATs, Portland had a 28-7 lead as the third quarter ended.
Thornton (9-3) was in its sixth straight championship game. Portland (10-2) snapped a five-game championship game losing streak, which included losses to Thornton in 2015, 2018, and 2023.
Thurston had 13 carries for 120 yards. He scored the game’s first touchdown on a 28-yard run and completed 9 of 14 passes for 126 yards and two more scores.
Mauricio Sunderland (21 carries, 118 yards) scored on a 21-yard run to cut Portland’s lead to 28-14 but Portland put the game away when they made a fourth-down stop when Thornton went from it on its own 12 and four plays later Jones scored from the 1.
