Jimmy Lambert and Patrick Guay scored power-play goals in the first period, then assisted on Brooklyn Kalmikov’s second-period goal that proved to be the difference for the Maine Mariners in a 3-2 ECHL win Saturday against the Reading Royals in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Lambert finished with a goal and two assists. Mariners goal Nolan Maier made 25 saves.

UP NEXT WHO: Maine Mariners at Norfolk Admirals WHEN: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday

