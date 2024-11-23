There is public and private outcry that the Democratic Party lost the election because of its focus on “identity” politics. I submit that the Republicans have mastered identity politics, forcing freedom-loving Americans to retreat.
Consider that the Republican Party targeted the following groups: white male finance bros, super rich billionaire bros, white male underemployed bros, white male uneducated bros, misogynistic bros of all colors and ages, who couldn’t fathom a female president, white women who support these bros, conspiracy theory nuts, anti-vaxxers and white, so-called Christian nationalists.
I, for one, will not be afraid to speak up for the 14th Amendment of the Constitution providing equal treatment under the law. I encourage all freedom-loving people to continue to speak up for the rights of all citizens of the United States, not just the people who are just like them.
Michael Perfetti
Cumberland
