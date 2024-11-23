Sen. Susan Collins supports sanctioning the International Criminal Court if its prosecutor continues to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

When ICC prosecutor Karim Khan requested arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders, he alleged that Israel was using starvation as a weapon of war against the civilian population in Gaza. Khan said that the effects were malnutrition, dehydration and profound suffering, and he reported that this had been corroborated by numerous witnesses, including medical doctors.

In April, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration delivered an assessment to Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluding that Israel was blocking deliveries of food and medical aid to Gaza. USAID also accused Israel of killing aid workers and bombing ambulances and hospitals.

And, in June, the global poverty organization Oxfam issued a press release titled “Famine risk increases as Israel makes Gaza aid response virtually impossible.”

More recently, in October a group of 99 U.S. medical professionals who volunteered in Gaza sent an urgent letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The letter asserts that conditions are so dire that malnutrition in pregnant women is resulting in spontaneous abortions, and that babies are starving to death daily because mothers are too malnourished to breastfeed, coupled with a lack of formula and clean water.

I encourage Sen. Collins to meet with American health care workers who are signatories to this letter in order to gain a full accounting of what is occurring in the Gaza Strip.

Terry Hansen

Milwaukee, Wis.

