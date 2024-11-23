DETROIT — Brad Marchand’s goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner, and the Boston Bruins won their second straight game under interim coach Joe Sacco, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 Saturday night.

Marchand scored with 8:30 left as the Bruins followed a 1-0 victory over Utah on Thursday in Sacco’s debut after he replaced Jim Montgomery, who was dismissed on Tuesday. Marchand’s goal was his sixth this season, and the 18th of his career against Detroit.

Justin Brazeau scored a power-play goal for Boston and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings, who have lost four of their last five games. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots.

Boston killed off a Red Wings power play in the final 1:22. Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider hit the crossbar with 30 seconds left, and Swayman was able to cover the puck.

Takeaways

Bruins: Boston’s power play, ranked last in the league, is showing signs of life with a man-advantage goal in three straight games.

Red Wings: Raymond, who scored 31 goals last season, had just two goals in Detroit’s first 18 games. He scored a winner in the final minute against the Islanders on Thursday and converted in the final minute of the first period on Saturday.

Key moment

Detroit was called for icing moments before Marchand’s goal, even though a Red Wings player was near the puck when the whistle blew. Boston was able to keep the puck in Detroit’s zone after the faceoff and Marchand lifted a shot from the right circle over Talbot’s shoulder.

Key stat

Dylan Larkin’s assist on Raymond’s goal was the 300th of his career. He’s the 15th Red Wings player and 12th Michigan-born player in NHL history to reach that mark.

Up next

The Bruins host Vancouver on Tuesday, while the Red Wings play at the Islanders on Monday.

