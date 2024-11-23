EAST MILLINOCKET – Francis Frank Clukey passed away on Nov. 20, 2024, at Maine Medical Center after a brief illness.

﻿Born Oct. 23, 1954, to Francis and Geraldine Clukey, Frank is survived by wife of 48 years, Cynthia Clukey, daughter Beth Peterson and husband Jon of Portland, Maine, and daughter Michelle Parson and husband Phil of Lyndonville, Vt. Frank is survived by his granddaughters Noa Rose and Harper whom he adored and grandsons Carver (wife Dianna) and Braden, who cooked holiday meals with him.

He is also survived by brother Greg Clukey and wife Terri; nephew Corey Clukey and wife Erica, and niece Nicci Clukey. He is leaving behind special friends Skip and Connie Pound, Harold and Brenda Birt, Rick Willigar, Donna Bishop, and many more who have interacted with Frank on sports fields, in hunting camp, at Baxter Park, and throughout the many communities Frank has made an impact on.

﻿After graduating from Penobscot Valley High School in 1972 and Lyndon State College in 1976, Frank received a Master’s Degree from Wheeling University in West Virginia. Frank spent his career working in East Millinocket as a Recreation director starting in 1978; then working with the towns of Millinocket and Medway. He worked with people of all ages, having a strong advocacy for youth sports for boys and girls alike. He channeled his love of cooking to support local senior citizens with monthly meals. Frank coached girl’s and boy’s soccer, softball and baseball at Schenck High School for over 25 years.

﻿Frank was a member of the Mason’s Nollesemic Lodge #205, New England Parks and Recreation Department receiving the William V. Haskell Distinguished Professional Award in 1990, ASA Softball Commissioner, the Baxter State Park Advisory Board, Chairman on the board of Deacons at the First Congregational Church, SnowRovers Club, and many more.

﻿Frank was predeceased by parents Francis and Geraldine Clukey; paternal grandparents Frank and Pearl Cloukey, and maternal grandparents Charles and Madeline Smart.

﻿A viewing will be held at the First Congregational Church in East Millinocket from 9 to 11 a.m., with a service and a reception immediately following, all at the church on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The family would like to specially thank Olivia and Nikki at Millinocket Regional Hospital emergency room for the care provided. We regret to inform the community that we will no longer be able to provide beans for community events moving forward. To express condolences or to participate in Francis’ online tribute, please visit http://www.MaineCremationCare.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Schenck High school in his memory to benefit a student scholarship fund, awarded by the family Donations can be sent to:

Schenck High

in memory of Frank Clukey

45 North Street

East Millinocket ME 04430

﻿

