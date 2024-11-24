Last winter, we saw firsthand the havoc rising sea levels and superstorms can wreak along our coastline and flood-prone areas. Maine’s coastal communities are increasingly facing a pressing challenge, and our state’s energy infrastructure, already vulnerable to extreme weather events, faces growing demands for modernization and sustainability.

In response, Maine has emerged as a leader in resilience strategies, including investments in sustainable infrastructure, clean energy solutions and strengthening local economies to withstand these challenges. These combined efforts to protect Maine’s coastal communities and advance clean energy are reflected in the leadership of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins. Through support of policies including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Resilient Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy for the Environment Act (RISEE), Sen. Collins has proven to be instrumental in securing the resources needed for Maine to address these critical issues.

As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Collins worked to ensure that Maine’s specific needs surrounding coastal community resilience, clean energy, and infrastructure improvements were addressed in the bill and championed these investments into reality. The IIJA has provided critical funding to help accelerate Maine’s transition to renewable energy sources while modernizing the state’s energy infrastructure, both of which are especially critical to providing clean and reliable power sources to Maine’s rural and coastal regions.

The RISEE Act has also played a pivotal role in our state by providing funding to implement coastal conservation plans, mitigate any damage to our natural resources, and protect our shorelines from escalated threats like sea level rise and coastal erosion. A key focus of the act is promoting all-of-the-above energy solutions through the development of renewable energy projects, such as offshore wind, solar, and energy storage systems to help reduce Maine’s reliance on fossil fuels and create a more resilient energy grid.

Coastal communities and businesses benefit from investments from the RISEE Act and the IIJA by directing revenue towards coastline restoration and updated infrastructure. In the past decade, the number of businesses and overall value of Maine’s marine economy have increased even as the threat of rising sea levels increases. It is critical to continue to support policies and investments that sustain the growing marine industry.

Not only has Senator Collins supported the RISEE Act and the IIJA, but she has also taken part in other negotiations to secure federal funding for Maine’s infrastructure, including requests for streamlined federal disaster support or coastal resiliency funding from the Fiscal Year 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) appropriations bill. By aligning energy goals with climate adaptation strategies, Senator Collins has helped position Maine as a leader in both sustainable energy development and climate resilience, ensuring a safe and protected future for its coastal communities.

Sea level rise, stronger storm surges, and increasing ocean temperatures are not only threatening coastal communities, but also putting immense pressure on our energy infrastructure. As extreme weather events become more frequent, the need for resilient energy systems to withstand these challenges is critical. From protecting power grids to expanding clean energy sources, Congress must act to safeguard coastal communities and ensure that infrastructure is built to last. Maine stands as a powerful example of how energy solutions and environmental protection can go hand in hand, thanks to Senator Susan Collins’ leadership in advancing both energy and environmental policies to protect our coastal communities.

Mary Small is a former State Representative and State Senator from Bath.

