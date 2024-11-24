Hannaford’s website had “temporary performance issues” on Saturday, days after a suspected cybersecurity issue that shut down online services for nearly two weeks was resolved.

The Scarborough-based company had technical issues with its app and website Saturday, which it said were resolved by the evening. Spokespeople for the company did not say whether the issues were related to the previous cybersecurity issue.

“Our website and app are back up and running following temporary performance issues,” company spokesperson Ericka Dodge said Saturday night. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and appreciate out customers’ continued patience and understanding.”

Customers began reporting issues with Hannaford’s ability to accept credit cards, online orders and fill prescriptions on Nov. 7. Some pharmacies were also unable to take phone calls.

Service was restored after 12 days offline. Hannaford’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, confirmed it had “detected a cybersecurity issue” and that experts and law enforcement were investigating.

However, it’s still unclear how serious the problem was, and whether customer or employee information was compromised.

