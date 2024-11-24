Welcome to The Wyeth, where casual luxury connects with the natural beauty of Maine to transform the way you live. Covered underground parking with elevator access to all levels of the building is included. Each one, two and three-bedroom residence has been designed with a private balcony or an expansive terrace, transforming indoor and outdoor spaces into balanced, inviting atmospheres.

Interior ﬁnishes are curated from top-of-the-line options. For example, in top-ﬂoor Unit #501 ($950,000) with its 9-foot ceilings, you’ll ﬁnd a Bosch appliance package, and lovely quartz and tile work throughout the kitchen and baths. It has two full bedroom suites, plus a powder room for guests. From the private deck, enjoy peaceful, wooded views.

Beyond these private sanctuaries, shared spaces at The Wyeth come alive with possibility. Work up a sweat in the gym, then relax around crackling ﬁ repits on the expansive common roof terrace. A community club room is the perfect place to gather with guests or neighbors.

Surrounded by parks, nature preserves, trail systems, and waterfront access, Falmouth is the ideal community for outdoor enthusiasts. The Wyeth’s central location to Portland, the Jetport, and highways puts you moments away from adventure in all directions. Within seconds you can be headed north to ski country, south to beaches, Kennebunkport, into Boston for the evening, or to the airport and destinations anywhere in the world.

Residences at The Wyeth are represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com to schedule a tour of the model unit.