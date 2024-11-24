Credentialing is important. In my profession, when applying for a medical license or hospital privileges, a thorough background check is routinely performed. This is essential to protect the public from practitioners who are unfit to practice.
On the applications there is a question: “Have you resigned from an institution while under investigation?” If the answer is in the affirmative, this is a red flag, which demands further attention.
Such is the case of Matt Gaetz, Trump’s nominee for attorney general of the United States, the highest law enforcement position in the country. He resigned from Congress shortly (two days) after he was asked to fill the role, while under investigation.
Why is Congress not paying attention to this red flag warning? Why are they not exercising their duty of advise and consent to protect the country and Constitution?
William Frank, MD
Sanford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.