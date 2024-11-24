Credentialing is important. In my profession, when applying for a medical license or hospital privileges, a thorough background check is routinely performed. This is essential to protect the public from practitioners who are unfit to practice.

On the applications there is a question: “Have you resigned from an institution while under investigation?” If the answer is in the affirmative, this is a red flag, which demands further attention.

Such is the case of Matt Gaetz, Trump’s nominee for attorney general of the United States, the highest law enforcement position in the country. He resigned from Congress shortly (two days) after he was asked to fill the role, while under investigation.

Why is Congress not paying attention to this red flag warning? Why are they not exercising their duty of advise and consent to protect the country and Constitution?

William Frank, MD

Sanford

