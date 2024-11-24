On Nov. 14, Sen. Susan Collins announced that she intends to run again for the Senate when her term ends in two years. Good. That will give us two years to decide if we want to send her back or to find another good Mainer, one with principles, to be our senator.

In my 28 years of observing the good senator, she is always willing to take a stand so long as there is no way it can change the outcome. Too little. Too late. We need a senator who can articulate a clear and positive vision of the future, not a senator whose primary strategy is to go along to get along. My favorite professor at Orono was known for saying, “That’s nice, but what are you going to do?”

As we will all see going forward, actions count.

Robert Sessums

North Yarmouth

Copy the Story Link