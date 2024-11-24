On Nov. 5, ballot question 4 – the Maine Trails Bond – passed by 55%. As an avid hiker, I’m excited. The Trails Bond will invest $30 million into the design, maintenance and construction of trails all over Maine.
I still remember buying my first pair of hiking boots. No matter how many times I throw them on, I’m continuously excited by the possibility of a new (or familiar) adventure. It is hard to imagine life in Maine without easy access to outdoor recreation, which is why so many people (myself included) love this state. The Trails Bond gives us an opportunity to celebrate our shared love of the outdoors and provide support to the people who allow us to enjoy trails every day.
It can be easy to take fantastic trails for granted. However, the thousands of miles of trails in Maine are sustained largely by the hard work of land trusts, environmental nonprofits and outdoor clubs. The Trails Bond will support these groups. I am grateful for these groups and am pleased that my fellow Mainers showed support for the important work they do.
Over 422,000 Mainers voted for the first ever Trails Bond, showing their representatives that funding for outdoor recreation should be a priority. Hopefully, this show of support for trails can lead to additional, ongoing funding for trail work in Maine. The Bureau of Parks and Lands will start accepting grant applications in January, so Mainers can get ready to see the bond in action.
Lila Weiser
Portland
