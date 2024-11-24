Like many people, I have been reflecting on the presidential election. The campaigns seemed to bring out the worst in us. We were flooded with attack ads telling us why we couldn’t trust one candidate or another. Trump was particularly negative, playing to our fears and prejudices, spreading lies and painting a picture of America I didn’t recognize (though apparently many did).

To me, Trump didn’t embrace the values we as a country have always stood for: truth, compassion, the rule of law. And yet a majority (or 49.9%) of Americans voted for his apocalyptic vision, apparently casting his lies and hate-filled rhetoric as “Trump being Trump.”

I am not suggesting that reasonable people may not have had good reasons to reject Kamala Harris, rather that the alternative was so inimical to the values I believe in that I was shocked at the result. I honestly fear for our country because I believe Trump will indeed be Trump.

I have found some comfort in my church, the Congregational Church in Cumberland. For me, our church demonstrates Christian values. We support each other, help those in need, and reflect on what Jesus might do when we are faced with difficult situations. All of these attributes will likely be called on in the months ahead.

We will continue to stand up for what is right and just. With the help of our faith and the strength of our bond to this church community we will find joy in this impending darkness.

Ronald Bancroft

Cumberland

