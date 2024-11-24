Midcoast Youth Center recently announced the appointment of Michael Mallon as its new senior program director. A dynamic figure in the world of competitive snowboarding and free skiing, Mallon brings a wealth of experience, passion and inspiration to the team, the center stated in a prepares release.

Mallon has a wealth of knowledge and experience along with a lifelong commitment to youth development. He was most recently the executive director of the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association. His dedication to coaching and mentoring young talent aligns seamlessly with the Midcoast Youth Center’s mission to empower youth through engaging programs and positive community experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our leadership team,” said Jamie Dorr, executive director of the Midcoast Youth Center. “His unique perspective and energy will help us create innovative programs that inspire our youth to pursue their passions, overcome challenges and achieve their goals.”

In his new role, Mallon will spearhead the development of exciting programs that blend action sports, outdoor education, personal growth and community involvement. His vision includes initiatives that encourage teamwork, resilience and confidence, providing young people with the tools they need to succeed in all areas of life.

For more information about the Midcoast Youth Center and upcoming programs, visit midcoastyouth.org.

