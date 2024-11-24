GORHAM – Rosalie Bacon Mosher of Gorham passed away on Nov. 11, 2024 surrounded by her family and loved ones at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Rosalie was born in Massachusetts to Gladys Chaplin Bacon and James Bacon of Naples, Maine. She lost her father at three, and was raised by her mother in Naples surrounded by the families of her older siblings. Hers was the first class to graduate from Lakes Region High School. After graduating High School, she attended the University of Maine in Orono, where she met her future husband, Mark Mosher, of Gorham Maine.

She achieved a degree in Child Development and got her first teaching job downeast in Lamoine, Maine. Throughout the 47 years of teaching that followed, she taught every primary grade except second and third. The largest portion of her career was spent teaching Kindergarten in Gorham, where she shaped and enriched the lives of multiple generations of children and enriched the Gorham community in countless ways. After retiring in 2021, she remained active through volunteering at Baxter Library and singing as part of the Gorham Community Chorus.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, doting on her grandson, and taking long walks at Pine Point beach with her husband and family.

Rosalie is survived by her husband Mark; son Sam and his wife Karin; son Benjamin, his wife Ashley and their son, Jove; and many beloved extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Louisa and her brothers, Malcolm and Erwin.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St, Westbrook, ME 04092. A reception will immediately follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.dolbyblaissegee.com/obituaries/

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations made in Rosalie’s honor to:

Baxter Memorial Library

71 South St

Gorham, ME 04038

