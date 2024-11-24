ARLINGTON, Mass. – Donald R. Marquis, retired Town Manager of Arlington, Mass., died on Nov. 16, 2024, at his home with his family at his side. Don was born in Brunswick, Maine, on Dec. 11, 1933, a son of John and Exilia Marquis. He was a graduate of the University of Maine, Orono, and received his Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Don’s career in public service spanned more than four decades. He served as Arlington’s Town Manager for 34 years from 1966-2000, one of the longest such tenures in the state, and previously as City Manager of Oberlin, Ohio from 1963-1966. Throughout his career, Don held various leadership roles. He was a former president of the Massachusetts Municipal Management Association, a former president of the Massachusetts League of Cities and Towns, a former vice president of the International City/County Management Association. He served for 18 years on the Public Employees Retirement Association Commission, for 10 years on the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission, and on the Board of Trustees of Arlington’s Old Schwamb Mill. He took special pride in the many young men and women who interned in his office under his mentorship and went on to become local government officials in their own right.

﻿Above everything else, Don cherished his family and his time with them – practicing his culinary skills (especially his famous soups) and acting as sous-baking chef, building a weather station and model airplanes, going on weekly errand escapades, playing cribbage, joining games with his grandchildren and enthusiastically watching them perform magic tricks, visiting family and friends in Maine, spending time at Sebago Lake, taking camping and skiing trips – all part of his work-hard-play-hard creed.

﻿Don is survived by his wife and forever-soulmate of 71 years, Elaine, his three beloved children, Patrick and wife Laura Sullivan, Colin and wife Amy, Elayna and husband Robert Nyland; and his grandchildren Elizabeth, Zoe, Victoria, and Ethan, whom he adored.

The family expresses endless gratitude to Steve Borger, caregiver extraordinaire, whose outstanding assistance and unfailing sense of humor helped make these last years at home possible.

There will be a celebration of Don’s remarkable life in December. Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of Arlington. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.

﻿

﻿

Copy the Story Link