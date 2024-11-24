Ernest “Chipper” Elmer Morris Jr. B1956 – 2024BKENNEBUNK – Ernest “Chipper” Elmer Morris, Jr. Passed away peacefully on November 20, 2024, at home in Kennebunk, Maine, with his wife Linda, daughter Jaime, and son Matthew at his side. Chipper was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, October 12, 1946, to Aurelia Palmer (Marshall) Morris and Ernest Elmer Morris, Sr. In 1956 their family moved to Kennebunk where Chipper would spend the majority of his life.

He graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1964 where he was state champion in the track and field events of discus and shotput. Chipper graduated from Gorham Teachers College in 1968 where he was engaged to Cynthia Claire O’Roak.﻿

After graduation he taught high school English in Torrington, Connecticut for one year, where he also began his hobby in martial arts. He practiced aikido, jujitsu, and was a black belt in karate. Chipper and Cynthia were married on August 2, 1969, and had one son, Matthew Ernest Morris, in 1977. Shortly after getting married, Chipper enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1969 and proudly served until 1973. This introduced Chipper to a lifelong love of maritime culture and his favorite hobby of boating, owning four boats in his lifetime named: Beast, Tigress, Tigress II, and Tigress III. Upon honorable discharge from the USCG he began his distinguished 35-year sales career with Motorola, except for a 2-year stint owning the Seafood Center in Arundel, Maine. His career with Motorola earned him the respect and friendship of many peers and leaders in the company and in public safety. In 1981 he and Cynthia were divorced.

Chipper married Linda (Danis) Morris of Biddeford, Maine, on December 15, 1984, with whom he spent the rest of his life. In 1989 they had a daughter, Jaime (Morris) Hammond. Chipper was a loving father who openly showed his affection to his children and worked diligently to provide a comfortable life with opportunities for them. He believed in a strong work ethic and often quoted fatherly advice such as: “Keep your nose to the grindstone” or “Inch by inch, life’s a cinch.” He also attended every extracurricular school event that his children were in. Chipper was a man of character, discipline, humor, and family; values that he instilled in his children. He was a member of the Kora Shriners, the Masonic Temple, the KHS Athletic Boosters Club, and Phi Mu Delta fraternity.﻿

Chipper is predeceased by his father, his mother, and brother Robert S. Morris. He is survived by his wife Linda Morris, his sister Barbara (Morris) Townsend, his son Matthew, his daughter Jaime, his granddaughter Charlotte C. Morris, his grandson Leo F. Hammond and his loving extended family. A celebration of Chipper’s life will be held at a later date.﻿

