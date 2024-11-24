I am an older fella that has experienced a lot of living. Here in the shelter, I am living in a staff office and once I got used to my new companion, I started spending the whole day in his lap. I am looking for a quiet home where my human companions are close by and their companionship in plenty! Like many older kitties, I do have kidney disease and will be required to be on a long term diet of K/D prescription food. One of my eyes is a little cloudy but I still have another to see you with. If you would like to meet with me, please come to our Brunswick campus during visiting hours. Courtesy of Midcoast Humane
