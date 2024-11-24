Quinnipiac took a 14-point lead in the first half and held on to beat Maine, 61-53, in a women’s basketball game on Sunday in Orono.

Anna Foley scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bobcats (5-0). Jackie Grisdale added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Jaycie Christopher scored 13 points for Maine. Sarah Talon added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Caroline Bornemann added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 80, HOLY CROSS 55: Quion Burns recorded 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lift the Black Bears (3-3) beat the Crusaders (4-3) in Orono.

Christopher Mantis scored 17 points for Maine, while A.J. Lopez added 14 and Kellen Tynes had 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

DeAndre Williams scored 12 points, Joe Nugent added 11 and Caleb Kenney 10 for Holy Cross.

