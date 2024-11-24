Our last column considered the reusable cotton, paper, and durable plastic bags that shoppers typically substitute for single-use plastic bags. Unfortunately, and counter-intuitively, these reusable carriers are more damaging to the environment than single-use plastic bags, unless they are used an often-unrealistic number of times. Fortunately, sustainable alternatives exist.

Ideally, forgo shopping bags altogether. If you are a hiker, just use the same backpack you use on the trails. Or keep cardboard boxes, metal storage containers or old milk crates in your car and load them with purchases stowed in your shopping cart at checkout.

When you need or prefer bags, then turn pillowcases, sham covers, or accent pillow covers into sacks. Sew on handles or shoulder straps and you will be all set — at least for transporting dry goods. Similarly, try using repurposed sacks of all kinds to which you have added handles if needed, such as feed bags, mail bags, sacks for rice, grain or coffee, military duffel bags and so on. These sorts of carriers are easily obtained via the internet if you have none on hand.

You might also upcycle items you already have or discover at secondhand stores. The range of materials to make into bags is limited only by your imagination — old curtains, decorator fabrics, sheets, T-shirts and so forth. Go ahead and rescue Tyvek scraps from a building site! Designs and instructions are available on the internet — and have some fun by involving creative kids.

If buying bags is your best option, carriers made from natural materials, such as burlap, hemp, jute, cotton (including mesh) and canvas, can be found in stores and online. Totes made from retired sails are sold throughout Maine by a well-known chain of stores. And all manner of rope, wicker, and mesh or wire metal baskets are available. Remember, though, that some of these options are less eco-friendly than others. For example, cotton bags must be used 50 to 150 times to have less impact on the climate than a single-use plastic bag.

Whichever reusable bags, sacks, or baskets you use, just remember to own only as many as you need, bring them along when you go out, and wash them periodically.

David Conwell is a former teacher and member of Brunswick’s Sustainability Committee.

