The Center, a gathering place for community members aged 50 and older, is announced Nov. 20 its new name: Spaulding Center for Active Living.

The name change, according to a news release, honors the organization’s founders, Annie and Hank Spaulding, who established the center in 1990 to address the challenges of social isolation among seniors. Originally known as, Center at Lower Village – A Gathering Place for Seniors, the Spaulding Center has grown to become a vital resource for residents of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel, and beyond fostering community connections and improving quality of life for older adults.

In 2024, the center celebrated a major milestone with the expansion of its existing facility. The addition of a 2,000-square-foot space has allowed for enhanced programming and new offerings tailored to meet the evolving needs of its members.

According to the news release, the Spaulding Center for Active Living remains committed to serving adults aged 50 and older, wherever they are on the aging continuum, and will continue to provide an invaluable network of support, innovative programs, and essential resources, ensuring all members of the community can live vibrant, fulfilling lives.

“We are thrilled to honor the legacy of Annie and Hank Spaulding as we embrace this new chapter,” said Bridget Dempsey, executive director, in an email. “The Spaulding Center for Active Living is more than just a facility – it’s a place where friendships are formed, passions are pursued, and lives are enriched.”

For more information about the Spaulding Center for Active Living and its programs, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org or call 207-967-8514.

