The fourth Thursday of the month, better known as Thanksgiving, fell a little bit later this year, which means the holiday season will get into full swing in a hurry.

It’s time to get some shopping done, watch some trees get lit, hear some music and fill your calendar with holiday happiness.

Let’s get to it.

Also be sure to check out our annual holiday arts preview for even more events, including “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Holiday Inn,” “The Snow Queen” and “The Nutcracker Burlesque.”

Monument Square Tree Lighting

4:30 p.m. Friday. Monument Square, Portland. portlandmaine.com

Gather one and all for the annual ceremonial lighting of the holiday tree in Monument Square. A Make-A-Wish Maine child will have the honor of pulling the candy cane lever, and much merriment will ensue, including a performance by “American Idol” star Julia Gagnon. The festivities start at 1 p.m. with a princess and super hero meet-and-greet session featuring Queen Elsa, Princess Moana, Captain America and Spider-Man. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a screening of “Frozen II,” so bundle up and bring a chair. At 3:30 p.m., the Portland Ballet performs live.

Northern Lights

Through Dec. 29. Discovery Park and surrounding campus, L.L. Bean, Freeport. llbean.com

The L.L. Bean campus has been transformed into a winter wonderland for its annual Northern Lights. All events are free and include photos with Santa, the model train village, giant walk-through snow globe, “Holidays Around the World” interactive display, Santa’s North Pole Puppies (rescue dogs from Midcoast Humane), holiday crafts, curling demonstrations, twinkle light tunnel and much more, including many lit Christmas trees. Hop online to peruse the full schedule of daily and weekly events.

Maine Celebration of Lights

Nov. 29 to Dec. 30. Cumberland County Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $20 to $50 per vehicle. fiestashows.com/fs/maine-celebration-of-lights

There’s a way to see endless amounts of holiday lights while in the comfort and warmth of your own car. The Maine Celebration of Lights has turned the Cumberland County Fairgrounds into a drive-thru display that uses more than a million LED lights, along with several animated scenes, a 300-foot multi-colored tunnel and displays that reach a height of 50 feet.

Christmas Prelude

Dec. 5-15. Kennebunkport and Kennebunk locations. christmasprelude.com

Celebrating its 43rd year, Christmas Prelude is 11 days of unfettered festivities that happen all over the Kennebunks. Immerse yourself in any number of events and activities, including tree lightings, the lobster boat arrival of Santa, fireworks, a street festival, caroling at the Franciscan Monastery and much more. Dozens of businesses are participating, including Cape Arundel Inn & Resort, Graves Library, White Barn Inn, River Tree Arts and Nonantum Resort. Make yourself a mug of cocoa, and hit the Prelude site to tailor make your own schedule.

31st Annual Freeport Sparkle Celebration

Dec. 6-15. Main Street, Freeport and surrounding areas including Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. visitfreeport.com

For more than three decades, the Sparkle Celebration has been enjoyed by visitors in downtown Freeport. It all kicks off on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. with the Parade of Lights, which ends with Santa Claus bringing the legendary Talking Christmas Tree to life. Other Sparkle Celebration highlights include the Sparkle Stroll on Dec. 12 and the Frosty Frolic on Dec. 14.

The Polar Express

Through Dec. 23. Narrow Gauge Railroad, Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal, Portland, $35 to $99. mainenarrowgauge.org

Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum presents its annual Polar Express ride, a long-running tradition and the nonprofits’ biggest fundraiser. The journey to the North Pole starts with live actors inviting riders to climb aboard. The conductor will board passengers onto nine historic passenger coaches, all festooned in holiday decor. Costume-donning chefs will serve hot chocolate and cookies, and Christmas tunes will be in the air. The ride along Casco Bay travels to the “North Pole,” where Santa Claus will be handing out small gifts.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Dec. 12. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $48 to $102. crossarenaportland.com

Treat yourself to the kind of fantastical production that could only be from Cirque du Soleil. Cirque Dreams Holidaze meets at the intersection of a Broadway production and dazzling modern circus arts show. Storybook characters will infuse audience members, young and old, with a dreamlike sense of holiday spirit. With aerial circus acts, jugglers, acrobatics and other spectacular elements, the show features reimagined takes on holiday gems like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.”

Gardens Aglow

Through Dec. 23. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 105 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, $21, $18 seniors, $12 children, $40 family of four. mainegardens.org

Now in its 10th year, Gardens Aglow is a magical multi-acre light display that draws thousands of visitors annually. There are several new additions this year, including a giant lobster sculpture and a 100-foot tunnel of lights. As you walk the mile-long route, you’ll encounter the enchanting fairy house village, giant wooden trolls Roskva and Lilja, more than 300 lighted sculptures of flora, fauna and more, and endless moments of breathtaking splendor. Make a reservation, and then make your way to Boothbay.

Christmas at Victoria Mansion

Nov. 29 to Jan. 5. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $19.25, $17.25 seniors, $8 college students, $6 students ages 6-17, free for under 6.. victoriamansion.org

Christmas at Victoria Mansion is a festive step back in time. You’ll see the many rooms of the historic home decorated by 10 local design teams. This year’s theme of “Stories of the Season” means you can expect scenes inspired by 19th-century stories and regional folklore. Other events on the Victoria Mansion holiday schedule include the Holiday Gala on Dec. 5, Stories in the Staircase on Mondays starting Dec. 10, Night of the Nutcracker with Portland Ballet on Dec. 8 and A Magical Dickinson Celebration on Dec. 19.

Fairytale of New York

Dec. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Billed as “The Ultimate Irish-Inspired Christmas Concert,” Fairytale of New York is a spirted night of Irish culture with singers, musicians and dancers. The show features songs like “Driving Home for Christmas” and “Step Into Christmas.” The night will also live up to its name and include the iconic tune, released in 1987, by The Pogues. “A Fairytale of New York” is a duet between Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl, and it will be enthusiastically sung with likely several audience members joining in.

Portland Harbor Christmas Parade of Lights

4:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Portland Harbor. On Facebook.

Last year, the Parade of Lights in Portland Harbor featured 39 boats. This year, the sky’s, or rather, the water’s the limit at the nautical gathering, which also can be enjoyed by landlubbers. Casco Bay will be dotted with boats of many sizes festooned with holiday lights and decorations. A good viewing spot is along the Eastern Promenade, ascending Fore Street.

Magic of Christmas

Dec. 13-22. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $15 to $102. porttix.com

Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Magic of Christmas, under the direction of conductor Eckart Preu, is a long-standing tradition, and this is the 45th year. The orchestra will be joined by The Magic of Christmas Chorus and the PSO Children’s Chorus, and the program includes Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from “Messiah,” and Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” from “The Nutcracker.” The special guest is Cirque de la Symphonie, known for combining live orchestra music with acrobats, contortionists, dancers and jugglers. Ticket holders can take their seats an hour before showtime to enjoy an organ prelude by Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley.

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza

8 p.m. Dec. 14. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $15 for kids 12 and under, $75 four-pack. statetheatreportland.com

Along with about 17 musicians playing instruments and a pair of vocalists, The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza is known for its guest singers who regale audience members with classic holiday tunes along with Fogcutters originals like “Christmas in Maine.” With a stage covered in brightly wrapped presents and band members wearing fun holiday attire, this is a delightful show featuring a huge horn section and a whole lot of heart.

Grand Menorah Lighting

4 p.m. Dec. 25. Portland City Hall, 398 Congress St. chabadofmaine.com

Gather in front of Portland City Hall for the annual lighting of the Grand Menorah. The outdoor festivities also include live music and a gelt drop for kids. Then head inside to the Merrill Auditorium rehearsal hall for more live music and a buffet of traditional Jewish fare, including bagels and latkes, along with entertainment for young attendees from Mad Science. Menorah lightings are also happening on Dec. 26 in Westbrook and Dec. 30 in Augusta. Jewish Heritage night at the Maine Mariners hockey game is on Dec. 31.

