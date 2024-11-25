Cooper Flagg may have had his most impressive outing in a Duke men’s basketball jersey on Nov. 22, when he scored a team-high 24 points in a 69-55 win at Arizona. Now, the freshman phenom is set for another big challenge this week when Duke plays top-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night.

Here’s a look back and what lies ahead this week for Flagg and the Blue Devils:

Last week

Playing in his first true road environment – the Blue Devils previously played a neutral court game in Atlanta – Flagg looked ready for the test against Arizona.

After five quick points and a steal, he had a slow first half and went into the break shooting 3-of-11 from the field with eight points and two turnovers. He found the rhythm in the second half, however, shooting 7-of-11 with 16 points to help then-12th ranked Duke pull away from the 17th-ranked Wildcats.

He finished with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in addition to the 24 points, and turned heads in the basketball community with his play.

“Cooper Flagg put on a show for the NBA guys here with 24 points, best player on floor by a mile,” John Hollinger of The Athletic, formerly of ESPN, posted on the social network site Bluesky.

Flagg after the game spoke about raising his game after halftime.

“I don’t really know what I would call it. I think in the first half, I was a little bit soft in some of my finishes,” he said. “It’s a high-level college basketball game, like coach said. It was really physical. They’re a very physical team. I found my footing and played off two feet a little bit better and used some shot fakes. I was able to play a little bit stronger down low.”

Duke has No. 1 Kansas up next.

“Yeah, it’s momentum,” Flagg said. “Coming off a big win, I think we got to get our minds right, get focused on the next one. We’ll be happy

about this one for maybe (Friday night), but then we’ll move on to the next one.”

The week ahead

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Opponent: No. 1 Kansas

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Noteworthy: The Blue Devils will face their biggest test yet when they play top-ranked Kansas in Las Vegas. The Jayhawks are 5-0, including wins over Michigan State and then-No. 9 North Carolina.

Kansas is led by one of the best players in college basketball and a preseason All-American, center Hunter Dickinson. The 7-foot-2 senior leads the team in scoring (17.8 points) and rebounding (10.4) per game, as well as steals and blocks per contest (1.8 for both) and field goal percentage (56.9).

Zeke Mayo has also averaged double figures with 12.6 points, and Dajuan Harris Jr. has averaged 9.2 points and a team-high 5.2 assists.

Friday, Nov. 29

Opponent: Seattle University

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Noteworthy: The Redhawks of the Western Athletic Conference entered the week having won two in a row after three losses to start the season. Seattle, the alma mater of NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor, has been led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (14.8 points, 10 rebounds), John Christofilis (12.8 points) and Paris Dawson (10.6).

