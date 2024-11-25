It’s Thanksgiving week, and for many of us, that means time with friends and family to talk about the past year and catch up with those we may not see as often as we’d like. Depending on the family, though, every four years that gathering can have a little extra heat, especially if you’re having turkey three weeks after a divisive presidential election like the one we just had. Though some families can discuss such matters without incident, other families cannot, and so for this week, I wanted to see if I can help.

Though our national politics is a pressing matter, and something we all need to be paying attention to, what many people are doing is guessing how the last two months of one administration will end and equally guessing about what the beginning of what the next administration will be like. We’re doom-casting depending on what side we voted for, and to be perfectly honest, we will have plenty of time to gloat or be depressed when whatever we think will happen or not happen actually happens or doesn’t happen. Which is to say, there will be plenty of time to argue once whatever occurs actually occurs; we don’t need to pre-empt it with pre-arguments of what we think might happen.

Instead, maybe for a day or two in November, we could instead look at the goodness that is happening all around us. There are some incredible acts of kindness I have seen in the recent days and weeks, so on this week where we give thanks for the good things around us, I figured I could help by pointing out some good things around us.

Groundbreaking for Tedford Housing

Anthony from my office and I attended the groundbreaking of the new Tedford Housing shelter on Thomas Point Road, which will be behind Walmart as the crow flies, and as the car drives, pretty near to the back entrance to the Regal Cinemas space. First off, about 125 people were in attendance for the well-run ceremony, which featured remarks from eight different perspectives. The story of the residents, lawmakers and providers was a heart-warming triumph to the power of collaboration. Giving people the dignity of a roof over their head while they get on their feet or get themselves out of a dangerous situation, rather than being homeless, is inspiring. I’m thankful to be a part of a community that cares for all of their citizens with acts of goodness like this.

$10,000 raised for food insecurity

Over the weekend at the Burpees for Turkeys fundraiser that I highlighted last week (a fitness “challenge-a-thon” where a trainer from Wilcox Wellness and Fitness in Brunswick will do one burpee for a $5 dollar donation), they ended up raising over $10,000 to help combat food insecurity in our region. Partnering with United Way of Mid Coast Maine, they will distribute the funds to six local organizations already doing the work to feed families in our region. For those doing the math, that is over 2,000 burpees that were done, and while the trainers did hundreds themselves, some of the spectators (many of them donors themselves) jumped on the mats and did some burpees that they donated to the trainers. All told, over a dozen people did burpees to get to the final total (including one burpee by a turkey suit–clad emcee).

Main Street Bath Retailers photo

Every year it’s a hoot, but if you haven’t seen the 2024 MSB Retailers photo, jump onto the Main Street Bath Facebook page or its website at visitbath.com. Annually, the retailers in downtown Bath gather for a festive picture on the historic steps of City Hall to kick off the holiday season — go check it out for yourself.

Brunswick Downtown Rolling Slumber Bed Races

Hundreds of people turned out two Saturdays ago to watch one of the most ridiculous events of the year, the Rolling Slumber Bed Races put on by the Brunswick Downtown Association. The racetrack on Park Row was lined four deep with families rooting on the race teams who built their own racing beds to compete primarily for bragging rights and trophies. Congrats to Pathway Vineyard Church (Brunswick campus) on being the winning team with its “Star Wars” Mandalorian-inspired race team; congrats to Chans Home Health & Hospice and Bowdoin College Class of 2025 for being co-winners of Best Bed Design; congrats to the Midcoast Tree Festival race team on winning the Spirit Award.

Record-breaking first weekend of the MTF

Finally, our Midcoast Tree Festival (that is a fundraiser for our chamber, All Saints Parish and Spectrum Generations) had a record-breaking first weekend thanks to the support of the citizens of our region, the businesses who sponsored trees, the organizations who donated wreaths and the sponsors. We doubled our best opening night ever on Friday, Saturday was our biggest festival day ever and Sunday was a top-five day ever.

Beyond just the overwhelming support that was raised in this first weekend was the joy and happiness that was abundant. Friday night, 25 families and a few individuals spent 60 minutes building gingerbread houses together, while on Saturday, families got free caricature drawings by the incomparable Melita Lewis of Your Caricature. The weekend featured two choruses: the St. John’s School on Friday night and the St. Mary’s choir on Sunday.

There was a St. John’s School bake sale, elf videos, surprise appearances by the gingerbread lady and so much more. And smiles. And laughter. And excited eyes. And pictures with a bumble.

The Midcoast Tree Festival continues next weekend too at St. John’s Community Center with a magician and balloon artist, the Great Stephan, on Friday; Dennis Doiron and Caleb Jones on Saturday; and Santa comes to visit on Sunday. For more details or to see the 53 trees to be won, check out the Midcoast Tree Festival Facebook page.

I hope you have a lovely Thanksgiving.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

