Lauren Labbe and Natalie Perham each had two goals and an assist and Brunswick (2-0) beat Lewiston 9-0 (0-2) in Brunswick.

Solveig Ledwick and Lisi Palmer also scored twice, Quinn McCormack added a goal and an assist and Sensia Ley stopped 16 shots for Brunswick.

