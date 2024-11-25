Ice skating at Thompson’s Point

Opens for the season Friday. Thompson’s Point Rink, Portland, $12 per session, free for 4 and under. thompsonspointrink.com

It’s time to lace up the skates, because the Thompson’s Point Rink opens for the season the day after Thanksgiving. The rink schedule offers daily public skates and private rink rentals, and skate rentals are available along with training aids and skate sharpening. If you’d rather stay off the ice, head to Basecamp, the rink-side spot with food and drink, games, live music and televised sports. Best of all, anyone can hang out there without paying skating admission. Basecamp is open Thursday through Sunday.

A Celebration of Phil Lesh

8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., $15, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Deadheads, take note: Several local bass players and other Maine musicians are paying homage to Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, who died last month at the age of 84. He was a founding member of the Grateful Dead and the longest-surviving member. You’ll hear a range of Dead songs played by musicians James Taylor (Down East Dead), Justin Maxwell (Maine Dead Project), Chris Chasse (CC and Friends), Kevin Roper (Rose Alley), Neil Carroll (Rose Alley) and Jeff Irish (A Band Beyond Description).

Ian Stuart and James Theberge

7 p.m. Friday. Portland Eagles, 184 Saint John St., Portland, $20. eventbrite.com

Ian Stuart and James Theberge are local comics known for the hilarious Welcome to Maine TikTok account. For this show, they’ll set aside their alter egos of Mark and Troy and perform comedy sets as themselves. They will, however, have plenty of Welcome to Maine merchandise that fans can purchase, including shirts, hoodies and hats.

Maker’s Market at Thompson’s Point

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Portland, free entry. thompsonspoint.com

The Maker’s Market is one of the liveliest holiday craft fairs out there, and you’ve got two more chances to enjoy it this year. Artisans, crafters, local food producers, vintage dealers and other sellers of marvelous things will be well stocked and ready to rock. Food trucks and vendors will be on site, and the bar, famous for its bloody marys and mimosas, will be open.

Stiff Socks Live

8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $55 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Comics Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein are on the inaugural tour for the Stiff Socks podcast, launched in 2019. The midweek stop in Portland will feature audience interactions, a question-and-answer period and some surprise guests. Both funnymen are well established with huge online presences. Stiff Socks Live is intended for mature audiences.

