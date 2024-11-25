The fall sports season has come and gone in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland, but it left plenty of memories in its wake.

Here’s a sport-by-sport look back:

Football

Both local football teams made it to the playoffs this season.

In Class A South, South Portland started with four consecutive victories, then ran into a tough stretch in the schedule and wound up losing four of its final five contests. The Red Riots did manage to qualify for the playoffs, however, after just missing in 2022, but as a result, had to go to top-ranked, reigning champion Thornton Academy for the semifinals and were eliminated, 36-12, to wind up 5-5.

Despite a small roster, Cape Elizabeth more than held its own. The Capers enjoyed home victories over Poland, Freeport and two-time reigning Class C champion Leavitt and also won at Brunswick. Cape Elizabeth earned the No. 2 seed in Class C South and earned a bye into the semifinals, but after beating Leavitt in the teams’ first meeting, this time around, the Hornets got a measure of revenge with a 27-20 victory, ending the Capers’ season at 4-5.

Cross country

In cross country, the Cape Elizabeth girls were fourth in Class B and were led at states by Hannah Frothingham, who was 19th for scoring purposes.

The Capers boys didn’t qualify for states as a team, but Liam Nudd had the 16th-best individual time.

In Class A, the South Portland boys placed sixth and were led by Evan Small, who came in ninth for scoring purposes.

The Red Riots girls didn’t qualify as a team, but Julia Tompkins made it as an individual and had the 12th-best time.

Girls’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ soccer team, for the second year in a row, got within a goal of playing for the state championship. The Capers enjoyed another superb regular season, twice tying Greely, settling for a draw versus Freeport and losing at Class A power Brunswick. Cape Elizabeth then ousted Fryeburg in the quarterfinals and survived Freeport on Addie Miller’s overtime goal in the semifinals. Standout Noelle Mallory put the Capers ahead of Greely early in the regional final, but the Rangers rallied to tie, then game went to overtime and there, Greely got the golden goal and won, 2-1, ending Cape Elizabeth’s campaign at 12-2-3.

South Portland went 4-7-3 during the regular season, beating Westbrook, Massabesic, Bonny Eagle and Westbrook, but the Red Riots struggled scoring goals against the league’s top teams. South Portland did get back to the playoffs, but there, in the preliminary round, were ousted by Marshwood, 4-2, to finish 4-8-3.

Boys’ soccer

On the boys’ side, South Portland did what it always seems to do, give everyone fits and become the team no one wants to play in the postseason. The Red Riots started the season 2-4, then won five of six to make their move. South Portland ultimately finished ninth in Class A South, then took over No. 8 Kennebunk in the preliminary round, 4-1. In the quarterfinals, at top-ranked Windham, the Red Riots held a late lead, but couldn’t hold on and after a call that will long be disputed in South Portland, the Eagles converted a penalty kick in overtime to end the Red Riots’ season at 8-7-1.

Cape Elizabeth lost twice to Greely and once apiece to Brunswick and Yarmouth during the regular year (and also tied the Clippers), while downing everyone else. The Capers finished fourth in Class B South and after surviving Lincoln Academy (4-3) in the quarterfinals, hoped to move on to the regional final yet again, but instead, Cape Elizabeth found the eventual state champions standing in the way in the semifinals and despite erasing an early two-goal deficit, the Capers were beaten by Greely, 3-2, to finish 10-5-1.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team made a spirited postseason run. The Capers enjoyed a six-match win streak during the regular season and closed with their first victory over perennial powerhouse Yarmouth in six years. As the No. 5 seed in Class B, Cape Elizabeth then won at No. 4 Marshwood (3-1) in the state preliminary round, rallied for a 3-2 victory over No. 13 Kennebunk in the quarterfinals, then made the long trip north to take on No. 1 Washington Academy in the semifinals, where the Capers finally met their match at the hands of the eventual champions, 3-0, to wind up 12-5.

South Portland won its first two matches and believed it could be one of the top teams in Class A, but ultimately, the Red Riots went just 4-8 the rest of the way. South Portland did qualify for the postseason, however, but dropped its first match, a 3-0 setback, at Scarborough, in the preliminary round, to finish the year 6-9.

Field hockey

The South Portland/Westbrook co-op field hockey team won its final two contests to qualify for the Class A South playoffs. The squad then gave Windham a scare in the preliminary round before losing, 1-0, to finish the year 6-8-1.

Cape Elizabeth lost its first six contests, scoring just two goals in that stretch, before getting in the win column with an overtime victory over Poland. The Capers also knocked off Lake Region in overtime later in the season, but their 2-12 record wasn’t quite enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Golf

Neither Cape Elizabeth or South Portland was able to qualify for the golf state match this season.

