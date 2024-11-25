KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 7 Tennessee will be without J.P. Estrella the rest of the season because the sophomore forward needs surgery on his left foot, Coach Rick Barnes said Monday.
“We feel badly for J.P. that he won’t be able to compete alongside his teammates this season,” Barnes said. “In addition to being a talented player, he is such a positive and energetic person. It is for that reason we know he will still make an impact, even if it’s not on the court.”
Tennessee will apply for a medical redshirt season for Estrella.
The 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward from Scarborough, who starred at South Portland High, is in his second season at Tennessee (6-0). Estrella played the first three games this season and averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10 minutes. He shot 6 of 9 from the floor and had a career-high eight points against Montana on Nov. 13.
He played in 25 games as a freshman and made 71.4% of his shots.
Tennessee hosts UT Martin on Wednesday night.
