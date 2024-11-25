Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is on track to make his season debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers following offseason ankle surgery.
The team announced the 7-foot-2 Latvian center has been upgraded to probable for Monday’s game. He had surgery to fix a tear in the tissue that holds the ankle tendons in place.
The original window for his return following surgery was 5-to-6 months. But Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said before the season that they didn’t want to hold to specific timeline because of the uniqueness of the injury. Now it’s looking like a return before Thanksgiving.
Porzingis injured his ankle in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks and missed the next two games. He returned for Game 5, contributing five points and one rebound in 16 minutes as the Celtics beat Dallas 106-88 to clinch their record 18th title. Porzingis averaged 20 points and seven rebounds in 57 games for the Celtics last season.
Boston is 14-3 this season, but has missed his presence on the inside, with teams routinely outscoring the defending champions in the paint.
He signed a $60 million, two-year extension with Boston in the summer of 2023 after the Celtics acquired him in a trade with Washington.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.