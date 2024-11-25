On day one of his presidency, Donald Trump could signal to Congress his willingness to sign the broadly supported bipartisan immigration bill, S. 4361 – Border Act of 2024 – 118th Congress (2023-2024), into law.

This action would create systemic, transformative changes at our southern border and release funds for new enforcement tools, an expansion of the wall, increased technology, and more detention beds, agents and deportation flights. There would be changes to ambiguous asylum laws and a reduction in the flow of illegal drugs. The Border Act gives the president new emergency authority to shut down the border when it is overrun.

It appears, however, that Trump is going in a radically different direction. He plans to “round up” millions of men, women and children using the U.S. military and conducting operations that could be untethered from both the laws of human decency and our country. Trump is proposing chaos and cruelty over systemic change and sound economic policy. His large-scale deportation operation has the private prison firms salivating over potential profits, while business owners fear losing essential employees. The Trump deportation plan will be problematic and expensive with a price tag of at least $10 billion a year.

On the other hand, the Border Act could usher in a new opportunity for us to be unified through laws and actions that would provide both protection and opportunity.

Please consider the implications of both options and advocate for the one you believe is best for our communities and country.

Joanne Hulsey

Kennebunk

