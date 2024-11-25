Remember raising our kids with the intent of hoping that they make good decisions in life and that respect for one another as they mature and go out into the world will be a foundation of their character? I remember that when mistakes and bad judgement were exhibited (as kids certainly will do), I used to say that it’s what they do next, when confronted with a similar situation, that will matter most.

Well here we are, a couple of weeks since Nov. 5, and I can’t help wanting to employ the same logic. Over 50% of Americans, even after seeing the previous years of the Trump administration’s failure(s) to get much accomplished, wanted him back for another try. This, after two impeachment trials, countless exhibitions of despicable behavior (name calling, blaming others for ones “woes,” an attempt to disrupt the 2020 election process) and numerous litigation cases yet to be resolved.

Using parental logic, does this mean that these voters haven’t learned from the previous experience of a Trump presidency? Or is it that the character, values and integrity of who is in a leadership role are traits that simply are not important to them?

As I said in my opening lines, what one does next should have been illustrated this past Election Day. I do worry about these next four years.

Don Cohen

Portland

