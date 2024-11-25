Girl Scout Troop 1274, comprised of 11 students from CK Burns School, recently completed their “Journey: Agent of Change” leadership award by organizing a community-driven project that highlights the power of one, the power of a team, and the power of community, according to a school department press release.

As part of this initiative, the girls hosted a bake sale at the Saco Pumpkin Harvest Festival, raising $904 to purchase essential art supplies for their school, according to the release. The funds will support CK Burns School’s art program, led by art teacher Shea Brook.

The project began with the Troop brainstorming ways to address local needs. They ultimately chose to support their teacher, Ms. Brook, who had inspired them with her dedication and creativity in the classroom. The girls’ bake sale, held during the Harvest Festival, attracted hundreds of community members, including a visit from U.S. Senator Angus King, who stopped by the booth to encourage the Troop in their efforts. The proceeds from the event will help enhance the CK Burns School’s art program, benefiting students for years to come.

“This group of girls worked tirelessly toward their leadership award, showing true commitment to their cause,” said Emily Foran and Marissa Fortier, Troop 1274’s co-leaders. “They identified a need close to their hearts, organized a plan, and worked together to bring it to life. We are so proud of them for understanding that making a difference starts with small, meaningful steps.”

Brook, the CK Burns art teacher, and the troop’s donation recipient, said she was surprised and deeply moved by the girls’ initiative. “I am beyond grateful for the dedication and generosity of Troop 1274,” she said. “Seeing my students not only recognize the importance of art in their lives but also actively work to support it is incredibly inspiring. Their donation will allow us to acquire materials that will enrich our art curriculum and foster creativity for all of our students.”

Troop 1274 members include: Elizabeth Backman, Rachel Backman, Maggie Footer, Caroline Fortier, Lydia Fortier, Nora Furbish, Penny Gordon, Violet Hall, Ruth Jagger, Jolene McPheters, Lyla Stetson, and Biddeford Intermediate School student Shawna Brown.

Troop 1274’s achievement exemplifies the values instilled by the Girl Scouts’ “Agent of Change” program, reinforcing the idea that meaningful change begins at the individual level and grows through teamwork and community collaboration, according to a school department press release. Troop members says they hope their success will create a ripple effect of positive impact, showing young people the power they have to bring about positive change in their communities.

