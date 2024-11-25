Unsettling as it is to consider the possibility of empty stomachs and barren cupboards during the holidays, hunger in Maine is real and, according to Midcoast food service providers, growing.

Feeding America’s latest Map the Meal Gap study shows that food insecurity rose from 10.5% in 2021 to 14% in 2022, the highest rate the state has seen, and that was before the pandemic.

Erica Berman, founder of Veggies to Table, emphasized that many Mainers struggle to pay for food and cover essential expenses like medical care and housing on top off the added expenses that come with the holidays, such as hosting a meal and buying gifts.

“It’s an unseen struggle,” she said, noting that many individuals who use food pantries still hold full-time jobs.

Groups like Healthy Lincoln County and Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program act as a nexus, encouraging neighbors to assist one another through share tables and volunteer soup kitchens.

While operations run year-round, coordinators from both organizations agreed that the holiday season tends to sharpen volunteerism. Generosity is more evident during the winter, when those in need may need a little more and those who can find a way extend kindness.

Berman, Leifa Gordon (Healthy Lincoln County Food Systems coordinator) and Heather Arvidson, (MCHPP program director) discussed the areas of greatest need and how community members can offer help. They highlighted transportation challenges and the ongoing need for advocacy focused on policies that protect vulnerable populations and combat the stigma associated with hunger.

“It’s our shared responsibility to care for the collective,” Arvidson said. “This work can’t be done alone.”

Veggies to Table

Twelve years ago, when Berman and her husband moved to Newcastle, they were unaware of the severity of food insecurity — they were drawn to a beautiful plot of land.

Upon recognizing the community’s needs, they turned their newly purchased plot into Veggies to Table, a donation farm that employs climate-friendly practices to cultivate and distribute produce to vulnerable populations.

“The thought of being unable to eat when you’re hungry is heartbreaking,” Berman said. “Food is a basic right; we need it to survive, yet many Mainers fail to receive proper nourishment.”

The farm delivers crops to disparate socio-economic groups through partnerships with nonprofits, pantries, schools, summer lunch programs and hospitals. It aims to assure universal access to nutritious, affordable food.

Since 2019, Veggies to Table has grown and donated over 57,168 points (47,640 meals) of organic produce to local organizations and families, chipping away at the estimated 180,000 Mainers needing more food.

“As a culture, we often take our situation for granted without realizing how fast things can change,” Berman said. “The holidays are busy for everyone, but they offer an opportunity to make a difference. So this year, let’s.”

The no-till raised beds are now resting for the winter, but the crew will stay busy until March, organizing tabling events and applying for grants. Locals are encouraged to volunteer their skills or join festive events, such as the wreath-making class in the greenhouse on Dec. 7.

“In any crowd in Maine, one in five people face food insecurity,” Berman said. “That’s shocking. And while it’s justified to be concerned, what we need, more than anything, is action.”

Healthy Lincoln County

A few weeks ago, Veggies to Table donated its remaining cabbage and rainbow chard to Healthy Lincoln County, a nonprofit that serves communities from Wiscasset to Monhegan Island.

“People question whether Lincoln County has ‘real hunger,’ ” Gordon said. “As of October, 3,677 people received food stamps — not to mention those who don’t qualify for support or have yet to apply.”

The group runs share tables — 15 in summer and six in winter — offering vegetables from local farms like Veggies to Table, Goranson Farm and Morning Dew Farm.

How does it work? Volunteer gleaners get crops from farmers, sort and box the produce, and deliver it to share sites scattered across the county, where locals can access food for free.

By partnering with larger organizations like the YMCA in Central Lincoln County, the group has also established a myriad of “share shelves” where families can grab dry goods, snacks and meals without questions.

“We establish sites where people already go,” Gordon said. “Each month, we release a new schedule with information on our share tables and food pantry hours so those in need are always aware of their choices.”

Gordon highlighted that the support available during the pandemic, notably the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), was a “lifeline” for families, and the rapid reduction in benefits has caught many off guard.

“So many individuals depend on state benefits,” Gordon said. “When these programs dry up, there are serious consequences.”

COVID-related funding also provided substantial dry food to groups like Healthy Lincoln County. While donations are always appreciated, Gordon directed those looking to help the Waldoboro Food Pantry, which urgently needs drivers.

“Transportation is a major obstacle,” Gordon said. “It’s one thing to have the resources and another to be unable to get them where they need to go. We’re all one bad accident, job loss or breakup away from needing support. This issue should hit close to home because it is.”

For those needing food assistance and unsure how to navigate local options, call 563-1330. Organizations interested in implementing share tables may email Gordon at lgordon@healthylincolncounty.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program

While the holiday season is often a time for celebrating with loved ones and reflecting on all there is to be grateful for, the financial burden of such celebrations can be stressful for many.

Like Healthy Lincoln County, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program works to alleviate this burden by offering satellite sites and share tables across 30 locations: Harpswell, Brunswick, Topsham, Bath and beyond.

This year, the nonprofit will offer two options for those hoping to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

On Nov. 28, the soup kitchen will provide a hot meal to go. For those who enjoy cooking at home, the food pantry will have Thanksgiving meal kits available for pickup until Nov. 27. These kits include organic, locally grown carrots, butternut squash, potatoes, canned corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, boxed stuffing, and gravy mix.

MCHPP will also attempt to include a protein source, such as chicken or turkey, although this cannot be guaranteed.

“Holiday break is a long time to go without school meals,” Arvidson said. “We partner with the Brunswick school district and SAD 75 to set up pantries for families to access and backpack programs.”

Arvidson seconded an emphasis on transportation’s role as a barrier to accessing services. In Brunswick, for example, there is the free Brunswick Link, but for those in Bath, getting to the MCHPP food access site is tricky without a car.

This January, the Bath Area Family YMCA will begin loaning their Veggie Van to the group to help MCHPP reach more people. But until then, there remains to be a gap in delivery services.

“There are many reasons people need aid,” Arvidson said. “It’s not just the lack of affordable housing; rising grocery costs, child care expenses, heating bills and wages that don’t keep pace with inflation all play a role. We encourage everyone to use our services. If someone saves $100 by using our pantry to grocery shop, that money can be spent elsewhere, on medical expenses or rent.”

While the rising need may seem overwhelming, Arvidson underscored that advocacy is one of the most meaningful ways to make a difference. Without leaving one’s home or lifting a pen to write a check, by simply calling local legislators to ensure that sufficient benefits continue and that new policies keep low-income populations front of mind, “everyone can make a difference,” she said.

The food access center at 12 Tenney Way will remain open through weather, closing only on Dec. 25.

Note that while the food pantry has an intake process, no proof of residency or income is required.

For information on food access site hours, visit mchpp.org/find-food. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact emartin@mchpp.org, 725-2716 ext. 307 or visit mchpp.org/volunteer.

