The Midcoast Tree Festival kicked off Friday, Nov. 22, at the St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick. The event offers attendees the chance to win a tree and the presents underneath through a raffle. Last year, organizers said that over 1,900 families attended. The fundraiser grossed $50,000 last year. Photos by Kristian Moravec / The Times Record

“The ripple affects of this are just wonderful,” said Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber Executive Director Cory King (left). He said the festival is a great opportunity for community members to connect with businesses.

This year, the Midcoast Tree Festival has 53 trees sponsored by businesses — the highest so far in the festival’s history, said organizer Cory King. He said that 30% of the businesses this year are new.

