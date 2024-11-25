Saco historian Peter Scontras is hosting a series of in-depth walking tours on the unique history of Saco, bringing centuries of local history to life.

As a former teacher and a lifelong lover of history, Scontras said he was excited to share his knowledge with the community.

The tours have been very popular, Scontras said, especially among new Saco residents who might not know the city’s history.

“So far, the tours have been very successful,” Scontras said. “We’ve gotten very, very good reviews. People just didn’t know this stuff.”

In October, Scontras kicked off his series with a tour focused on the early and evolving landscape of Factory Island.

During the tour, participants learned about Saco’s indigenous roots, its industrial rise through the power of the Saco River, and the social and cultural transformations that shaped Saco into the city it is today.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of Native American experience there,” Scontras said.

On Nov. 30, Scontras will host another tour focused on Factory Island, offering a glimpse into the city’s early days, when it was a hub of indigenous trade.

Participants will get a chance to expand their local knowledge, learning about historic Saco events like the 1841 millworker strike for fair labor practices for women and the fire that burned Saco and Biddeford to the ground.

“I have all of these threads, and they tie in together,” Scontras said. “It’s not a pretty picture, but it all ties in together.”

Scontras will shift away from Factory Island during his Dec. 14 tour, taking participants through the history of Saco’s Main Street, Pepperell Square, Pepperell Park, and its historic neighborhoods.

He chooses topics based on what he finds interesting, Scontras said.

“I’m learning all the time, and that’s exciting,” Scontras said. “It’s good to contribute to the community. It keeps me going.”

Both tours run from 9 to 11 a.m., and registration is limited to 30 participants per tour. Groups will meet at the Saco Transportation Center on Main Street. Rain dates for each tour will be held the day after the regularly schedule tour.

Interested participants can email Scontras at pscontras@sacomaine.org to reserve a place in either tour.

Copy the Story Link