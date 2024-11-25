NOVEMBER
Paula Poundstone, Nov. 29. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $52.50 to $93.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Spencer and the Walrus, Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Model Airplane’s Funksgiving, Nov. 30. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
DECEMBER
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Joe P, Dec. 4. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Stiff Socks, Dec. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Kaki King, Dec. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com
The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
The Masterstroke Queen Experience, Dec. 6. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
A Motown Christmas with Pat Colwell and The Soul Sensations, Dec. 6. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
The Mallett Brothers Band, Dec. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Nefesh Mountain, Dec. 7. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland, $15. oxbowbeer.com
Don Campbell Band’s Christmas Show, Dec. 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Juvenile, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Fairytale of New York, Dec. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Daughtry, Dec. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Rubblebucket, Dec. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
12/OC Home for the Holidays, Dec. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Cryogeyser, Dec. 13. Space, Portland $20. space538.org
The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $15 for 13 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Spose PDank Xmas 24, Dec. 14. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com
Joe Samba, Dec. 20. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
An Irish Christmas with John Doyle & Mick McAuley, Dec. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Griffin William Sherry, Dec. 27, 28. Portland House of Music, $30 in advance, $40 day of show, $55 two day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Ellis Paul, Dec. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
JANUARY
Zakk Sabbath, Jan. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Enter The Haggis, Jan. 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Enter The Haggis, Jan. 3. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Thus Love, Jan. 19. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland, $17. oxbowbeer.com
The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles, Jan. 26. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $24.50 to $54.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Joy Oladokun, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Get the Led Out, Jan. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Drive-By Truckers, Jan. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Parker McCollum, Jan. 31. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
FEBRUARY
Slowdive, Feb. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com
Jerry Cantrell, Feb. 2. Aura, Portland, $65.50, $79.50. auramaine.com
Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Atmosphere, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Lady Lamb, Feb. 15. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $28. thewaldotheatre.org
The Get Up Kids, Feb. 15. Aura, Portland, $28. auramaine.com
Greensky Bluegrass, Feb. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Michael Carbonaro, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
High Fade, Feb. 26. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Luke Combs UK, Feb. 27. Aura, Portland, $18. auramaine.com
Faye Webster, Feb. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Darcy & Jer, Feb. 28. Aura, Portland, $41. auramaine.com
MARCH
Sal Vulcano, March 1, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com
Adrian Vandenberg, March 1. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com
Inhaler, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Sebastian Maniscalco, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $175. crossarenaportland.com
Palaver Strings, March 6. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Sam Morrill, March 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Nikki Glaser, March 8 (two shows). Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40.75 to $80.75. porttix.com
Dirty Deeds, March 8. Aura, Portland, $24.50. auramaine.com
Pete Best, March 20. Aura, Portland, $25.50 to $49.50. auramaine.com
Joanne Shaw Taylor, March 28. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com
APRIL
Killswitch Engage, April 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Dip, April 12. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Bright Eyes, April 13. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
MAY
MJ Lenderman & The Wind, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Dusty Slay, May 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35.75 to $55.75. statetheatreportland.com
JUNE
Sarah Millican, June 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
NOVEMBER
Jimmy Carr, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $37 to $57. statetheatreportland.com
