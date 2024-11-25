The top 10 football teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 11/23/24
|1.
|Portland (9)
|98
|2.
|Falmouth (1)
|80
|3.
|Thornton Academy
|79
|4.
|Kennebunk
|61
|5.
|Wells
|57
|6.
|Fryeburg Academy
|54
|7.
|Noble
|37
|8.
|Deering
|25
|9.
|Bonny Eagle
|19
|10.
|Foxcroft Academy
|13
