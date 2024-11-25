The top 10 football teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 11/23/24



1. Portland (9) 98 2. Falmouth (1) 80 3. Thornton Academy 79 4. Kennebunk 61 5. Wells 57 6. Fryeburg Academy 54 7. Noble 37 8. Deering 25 9. Bonny Eagle 19 10. Foxcroft Academy 13

