The Lincoln Theater, in partnership with the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce’s Villages of Light, will welcome Santa Claus to the theater at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with a free screening of “The Christmas Chronicles 2” at noon.

Santa time will include free cocoa and cookies.

In the heartwarming holiday adventure “The Christmas Chronicles 2” (rated PG), Kate Pierce, now a cynical teenager, is reunited with Santa Claus to save Christmas from a mysterious troublemaker threatening to cancel it forever. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 44 minutes and is generously sponsored by The Carpenter’s Boat Shop.

Lincoln Theater will screen more holidays movies in December. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a festive comedy full of mishaps and heartwarming moments, will be shown at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The timeless “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The weekends wraps up with “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Tickets are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at lincolntheater.org or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta. More information is available online or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.org or 563-3424.

