Yarmouth High School dismissed students early Monday after students complained that they were feeling dizzy and lightheaded and some fainted – despite a series of air quality tests that found no issues.

The Yarmouth School Department initially evacuated the building late Monday morning, citing an “air quality complaint” in an announcement to families.

Superintendent Andrew Dolloff said three students fainted within 30 minutes of one another, “which is highly, highly unusual,” starting around 10:30 a.m. The students, who did not know each other and are in different grades, were each transported to a hospital, where they were tested for the presence of carbon monoxide, he said.

Yarmouth fire Chief Michael Robitaille said his and other departments used four different multigas meters to test the building but found no indications of contamination. Crews also checked the rooftop vents and heating systems but found no blockages or leaks, he said.

“One medical (incident) turned into two; two turned into three,” Robitaille said. “Could it have just been a coincidence? Potentially. I don’t know. … It has me stumped also, let me just say that.”

One student tested positive for carbon monoxide, but less than would be in the bloodstream of a cigarette smoker, Robitaille said. Another student’s test showed trace amounts of the gas, but less than the threshold for a positive reading, he said. The third showed no presence of the gas.

Dolloff added that none of the students tested positive for drugs or alcohol.

Since the early tests showed no worrying signs, administrators briefly reopened the school Monday. But the district evacuated the school again and closed the school for the day at 1:35 p.m., the department announced on its website.

“Although air quality tests have produced excellent results, we are experiencing a concerning number of students indicating that they do not feel well,” the department said in a later announcement early in the afternoon.

Between six and 10 students reported feeling light-headed or dizzy after returning to the building, Dolloff said, prompting administrators to close the building out of an abundance of caution while further tests could be conducted. None of those students were transported to the hospital.

Dolloff said one hypothesis is that an idling truck outside the facility may have wafted gas into the building, briefly contaminating the air.

“We’re going to be checking our video cameras next,” he said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is produced by the incomplete combustion of fuels like gasoline, natural gas or wood. Gas- and oil-burning furnaces, portable generators, and gasoline engines produce carbon monoxide; inhaling it causes illness and death. The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The school is slated to open as usual Tuesday, Dolloff said.

Robitaille said he was “very comfortable” declaring that the school is safe.

Staff Writer Morgan Womack contributed reporting.

