A 45-year-old York man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash on Mountain Road.

York police say the man was found injured between the intersections of Groundnut Hill and Clay Hill roads. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 1 p.m.

Police are withholding the man’s name until his next of kin is notified.

The New Hampshire medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The crash is being reconstructed and investigated by York police.

