The 2024 fall sports season was a triumphant one, featuring countless memorable games and a lot of hardware at the end, and it also included top-notch performances from many familiar names.

Cape Elizabeth and South Portland produced plenty of postseason all-stars and here’s a recap:

Football

On the gridiron, in Class A South, the first-team offense included South Portland lineman Eli Filieo.

Second-teamers included South Portland running back Connor Gerard, wide receivers Alex Horton and Darius Johnson and center Brady Haynes.

On defense, the first-team featured South Portland tackle Josh Cyr and back Easton Healy.

Second-teamers included South Portland ends Tristen Sanders and Will Stanley, linebacker Kai Turner and back Matt Berry.

South Portland’s Matthew Berry, Addison Blais and Alexander Bunnell-Parker qualified for the All-Academic team.

In Class C South, Cape Elizabeth’s Aidan Connolly (flex) and linemen Tucker Clark and Luke Gagne made the first-team offense.

Cape Elizabeth’s Brady Inman (flex) and Mason Shur (flex) were named to the second-team offense.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tyler Granata (line), Tucker Clark (linebacker) and Eli Halter (back) made the first-team defense.

Cape Elizabeth’s Brady Inman was named a first-team special teams selection.

Boys’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth’s Harry Converse and Tully Haydar made the Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer all-star first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Max Hayward and Cam Leonhirth were second-team selections.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tully Haydar and Atticus Richard qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, South Portland midfielder Ben Morin made the second-team.

South Portland forward Bossay Ditanduka and backs Enoque De Dieu and Oliver Linscott were honorable mentions.

South Portland’s Oliver Linscott, Beckett Mehlhorn and Ben Morin qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tully Haydar and South Portland’s Ben Morin played for the South team in the Class A/B Senior All-Star Game. The South won, 3-2, behind a goal from Morin.

The Class A South regional all-star team featured South Portland’s Ben Morin.

The Class B South regional all-star squad included Cape Elizabeth’s Tully Haydar.

All-State and All-New England selections will be named on Dec. 8.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth’s CC Duryee and Noelle Mallory made the WMC first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Hailey Gorman was a second-team selection.

Cape Elizabeth’s Noelle Mallory was chosen the WMC Class B South Player of the Year.

Cape Elizabeth’s Heather Campbell, Campbell DeGeorge, Jacqueline Murphy and Elena Rosenberg qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

The SMAA first-team featured South Portland goalkeeper Maizie Savage.

South Portland forward Marina Bassett, midfielder Emma Travis and back Annie Whitmore were honorable mentions.

South Portland’s Maizie Savage was chosen SMAA Goalkeeper of the Year.

South Portland’s Brooke Lawton was chosen for the SMAA All-Citizenship team and also qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Campbell DeGeorge and CC Duryee played for the South team in the Class A/B Senior All-Star Game. The South prevailed, 6-1.

The Class B South regional all-star squad included Cape Elizabeth’s Campbell DeGeorge, CC Duryee and Noelle Mallory.

All-State and All-New England selections will be named on Dec. 8.

Field hockey

The SMAA all-star field hockey second-team included South Portland/Westbrook’s Mackenzie Hall and Jane Phillips.

Honorable mentions included South Portland/Westbrook’s Chloe Kierstead.

The SMAA All-Rookie team featured South Portland/Westbrook’s Vivian Lolar.

WMC second-teamers included Cape Elizabeth’s Clio Cook-Sharp and Lulu Stoeckelin.

Volleyball

South Portland’s Meron Carlisle and Abigail Thayer made the SMAA volleyball second-team.

South Portland’s Elizabeth Arey was an honorable mention.

South Portland’s Teta Keza, Sydney Knaide, Abigail Thayer and Linnea Whitton qualified for the SMAA volleyball All-Academic team.

In the WMC, the first-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Ava Daviault and Amala Rumma.

Cape Elizabeth’s Bell Guerin-Brown, Olive Weyrens and Chloe Wilson made the second-team.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Luciana Esch Levanos, Celia Linderoth, Mei Martinez, Molly McKibben, Elsie Maxwell, Viviana Wagner and Olive Weyrens.

Boys’ cross country

South Portland’s Evan Small was named to the SMAA boys’ cross country first-team.

South Portland’s Paul Sames was an honorable mention.

South Portland’s Finn Connolly, Sam Stocks and Gus Whited qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Cape Elizabeth’s Liam Nudd was named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Vollie Weiss qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

South Portland’s Evan Small was a Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State second-team selection.

Girls’ cross country

On the girls’ side, South Portland’s Julia Tompkins made the SMAA second-team.

South Portland’s Audrey LeBlue was an honorable mention selection.

In the WMC, the first-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Hannah Frothingham.

Cape Elizabeth’s Avery Palmore was named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Isabelle Reeves qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Golf

South Portland’s Evan Campbell made the SMAA golf Northern Division all-star team.

The SMAA All-Academic squad included South Portland’s Evan Campbell and Carmine Soucy.

In the WMC, Cape Elizabeth’s Brady Hanisko and Nate Hanisko qualified for the All-Academic team.

