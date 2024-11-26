BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in his return to Boston, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Bruins 2-0 on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

Conor Garland assisted on DeBrusk’s goal and added an empty-netter with 13 seconds left.

DeBrusk, who played his first seven NHL seasons for Boston before signing with the Canucks as a free agent last summer, poked in a rebound 5:53 into the second period.

It was the third goal in two games for DeBrusk, who has 16 points in November. He scored twice and had an assist in a 4-3 win at Ottawa on Saturday.

Lankinen turned aside 13 shots in the second period and 11 more in the third, getting his pads together just in time to stop Brad Marchand’s attempt to poke the puck through with about 25 seconds remaining. It was the second shutout of the season for Lankinen.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser was back with the team after missing seven games with an upper-body injury resulting from a hit in a game on Nov. 7.

Jeremy Swayman made 13 saves for Boston, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

