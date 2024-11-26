An all-new show at RADIO XVIII–WFCP Home Time Radio Hour presented by Freeport Players combines music, comedy, mystery and fun. Performances are at the Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., at 7:30 p.m. next Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

It’s the 18th year where the “live studio audience” attends an old-time “radio” show set in the 1940s-1970s. The show includes original sketches, great songs of the era with a live band and wacky products like Dr. Fizz Bromo Powders from Acme.

The show is directed by Alicia Belmore (sketches) and Alyssa Hawkins (music). Cast: Shirley Bernier, Catherine Carty-Wilbur, Phil Chin, Johanna DeGrandpre, Nancy Kenneally, Don Labbe, Nate Levesque, Robert Lewis, Judy Lloyd, Andy Mass, Gayle Nelson, Peter Nicoll, Kendall Penndorf, Joe Quinn, Roey Reinen, Betsy Roper, Dorothy Shull, Jackie Stowell, Marguerite Walker, David Wallace and Thom Watson. Band: Alyssa Hawkins, Parker Kenyon, Kent Nelson, Jarius Polley and Bill Cunningham.

For tickets, go to fcponline.org. $20 adult, $10 students 21 and under. Tickets will also be available at the door for $24 and $13. Concessions will be sold at intermission. For more information, contact info@fcponline.org.

