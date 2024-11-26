Before moving to Bath in July, my family and I lived in a rural hill town in western Massachusetts called Ashfield. With a population of 1,800, it is small but mighty.

Much like Bath, it is a place animated by a deep sense of place, community and belonging. I lived there for 25 years on a former dairy farm turned arts center. We lived across the street from a historic grange hall, and every Thursday night in the summertime, the Ashfield Community Band practiced in a small field turned parking area. The air would be filled with the glorious sound of volunteer musicians working out classic jazz tunes, movie themes and the occasional, surprising pop cover.

Such summer nights, or really any moments I encountered these lovely sounds at ice-cream socials, fall festivals or their Memorial Day parade, were sublime moments. Each felt like a small gift, a homemade candy, individually decorated and wrapped, designed to arrest me in time with a message of sweet devotion. While the world has long felt like it is convulsing, such small moments in small places have often felt quite profound.

I recount this because next week, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the beautiful sanctuary space of the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath, the Midcoast’s very own Volunteer Jazz Band will be filling the air with its own magical, musical moments at its annual Holiday Hot Chocolate Benefit Concert. I could not be more excited for some of that sweet, sweet swing, spirit and sounds of the season.

Known for its lively performances and deep passion for jazz, the Volunteer Jazz Band is composed of truly amazing, local musicians who donate their time and skills to bring joy and inspiration to local communities while supporting great causes. Their repertoire promises an unforgettable evening filled with jazzed-up renditions of seasonal classics with a few surprises up their sleeve.

“There is nothing better than bringing our community together to experience live entertainment in a welcoming space,” said founder and band leader Lynn Kinney. “The Chocolate Church is that place — so let’s all help keep it going WAY into the future. The band is excited to keep our Hot Chocolate holiday tradition going strong again this year. Oh, and it is rumored that someone will be briefly dropping by — and it’s not Santa. Who could it be? Come see!”

And of course, the Church made of Chocolate will have some homemade hot chocolate on hand as well as other holiday delectables. All proceeds from the event will support our mission to enrich the community through diverse and dynamic cultural programming and help us in a time when we are growing. So if you love some classic big band shenanigans, hot chocolate and — simply put — joy, writ large (and if you think the Chocolate Church should exist), buy your ticket to our Annual Holiday Hot Chocolate with the Volunteer Jazz Band.

Matthew Glassman is executive director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

