How many of us will be spending time this holiday season at our “third spaces?” Where is your “third space?” Do you even know what that is?

The term “third space” describes a place outside your home or work where you can relax and hang out. It’s your “other space” – your favorite place for recreation, socialization or services. For many of us, the church was our family’s third space, or maybe it was the library, or possibly even your local YMCA.

Now for many of you – over 1,500 folks in the Midcoast, actually – People Plus has become your third space. (Or if you’re not working anymore, you might even see it as your second space). It’s the place you go where you know you’ll encounter warm and friendly people who are there for like-minded reasons. For example, it could be to get healthy or take a class or have a meal — like a traditional Thanksgiving dinner — surrounded by your community.

“When I moved here a number of years ago, my daughter and one college friend were the only people I knew in Brunswick. My husband had passed away, and I was, in essence, starting over,” said Betty Bavor, a People Plus member. “My good friend Jeanne d’Arc Mayo told me I really should join People Plus as a way to make friends and meet people. So I did, and what I found was amazing! The Center was bustling with activity and filled to the brim with people who seemed to be having a great time! Over the last decade, I have joined the writing group, the lunch volunteer crew, the Mah-Jongg players, and participated in many of the exercise classes, plus all the parties, trips, and lunches. I’m at People Plus nearly five days a week and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m not sure what I would’ve done without the People Plus Center and all of the lovely people who have become my closest friends.”

And as we approach the new year, we invite you to come see People Plus and try it out as your third space — if you don’t already. I look around the Center sometimes and I’m just amazed by everything we have going on here and how many different people come through the door.

Some organizations give rides, others provide food or home services, some organizations take trips, or play games, or provide medical equipment; and at People Plus we do all of those things and more! We will also check on members when we haven’t seen them come to the Center for several days, we will notice if someone seems to be feeling poorly, and we will pay attention if someone has forgotten something over and over.

Advertisement

And we will let their loved ones know about our concern.

We’ll often see over 150 folks in a day who might be at the Center for a haircut from Margarita or the international conversation club; to spin wool on a wooden spindle wheel; or to play bridge, cribbage, or Mah-Jongg and become a volunteer. Maybe these folks are having a bowl of free soup on Mondays or grabbing a take-out meal after exercising with 20 or so of their newly found (or rediscovered), friends. And these are friends they probably didn’t have before; new friends that they have made since becoming a member and discovering their third space at People Plus.

I helped a woman “Sally” check in last week, and she was clearly very nervous about her first time coming to the Center. She wasn’t sure where to hang her coat or how to sign in, so I walked her down to the “Getting Stronger” exercise class and introduced her to Suzanne the instructor who greeted her warmly and made her immediately feel comfortable and at ease. I told “Sally”, that the next time she comes in she’ll be completely at home and that it’s almost always that first time in the door that is the most challenging and uncomfortable.

I reassured her that she’ll be amazed how many people she might already know who come to the People Plus Center – and even if she doesn’t know a soul, she will leave here with friends who will look for her at the Center!

So as we enter this holiday season, which is for many folks a time of loneliness — perhaps without friends and family nearby, we invite you to spend time with us at People Plus. You will be thankful that you did and likely a little amazed that after a while, it’s where you will feel like you get tons of services, eat free meals every week, feel comfortable and secure and have many of your indispensable social connections.

So come make People Plus your third space, where you can try every activity for free! And we’re guessing you won’t want to leave!

Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton is executive director of People Plus. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Copy the Story Link