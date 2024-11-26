Maine has settled a lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice over the state’s treatment of children with behavioral health challenges.

The agreement requires the state to increase the availability of community-based behavioral health services for children, while retaining choice for services outside of a family home.

The state was first put on notice back in 2022 that it was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and could face legal action. The lawsuit filed in September claimed the state was “unnecessarily segregating children with behavioral health disabilities in hospitals, residential facilities and a state-operated juvenile detention facility.”

“For more than two years, my administration negotiated in good faith with the U.S. Department of Justice to address its concerns about children’s behavioral health services in Maine,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “I shared many of the U.S. DOJ’s concerns, many of which preceded my administration, and we have worked closely with the Legislature to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to strengthen the system – important reforms which we believe in and we that we continue to implement.”

Mills further said she believed the state would have prevailed had the matter gone to trial but said a settlement was a better outcome.

“Protracted, expensive litigation would only have detracted from what’s most important – continuing to improve our children’s behavioral health system,” she said.

Advertisement

Advocates have for years argued that staffing shortages in Maine’s behavioral health system fuel a shortcoming of available services. The lawsuit detailed wait lists with hundreds of children who didn’t receive care for months or more than a year in some cases. It also alleged that Maine crisis staff have told some parents to call the police when they needed assistance.

Mills, however, said her administration has made unprecedented investments to strengthen behavioral health services for children.

Since the Justice Department’s initial inquiry in 2022, Maine Department of Health and Human Services has reduced the total number of children in residential treatment from 290 to 192 and has reduced out-of-state care numbers from 250 to 69.

Since June 2022, the Department has also reduced the waitlist for home and community-based services by 42 percent and reduced the waitlist for rehabilitative and community support services by 21.8 percent.

“I’m pleased that the U.S. DOJ and the Department have agreed on a path forward to strengthen Maine’s children’s behavioral health services. The settlement allows the Department to prioritize the critical work needed to improve access to services over litigation,” DHHS Commissioner Sara Gagné-Holmes said in a statement. “The State of Maine agrees that it has an obligation to protect and care for children with disabilities and behavioral health needs, and that’s why we’ve dedicated years of time and investments to rebuild Maine’s children’s behavioral health services.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link