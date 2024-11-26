A headline on a Nov. 10 Telegram Opinion page op-ed reads “This is an obvious time for a centrist party in America.” I respectfully disagree. More appropriate would be: “Time to elect more centrist Republicans, Democrats and independents to federal offices.”
Efforts to create third parties in the U.S. have failed miserably. A principal reason, says the author of the op-ed, is lack of money required to power modern political campaigns. On this we both agree. But nowhere does he identify where funds would come from. Make no mistake, the astronomical costs of winning and retaining political power will always be funded by someone, so great are the stakes. At present, wealthy individuals and powerful corporations are only too happy to provide the political money that earns them the right to disproportionately influence elections, taxes and policies, whose priorities are so different from voters.
So what to do? Fund all federal elections with public funds, allowing candidates, including centrists, to no longer beg for money.
Costs? A few billion dollars – small change when trillions are at stake. Our choice: Finance elections with tax dollars. Or continue to force would-be centrist candidates to sit on the sidelines.
Michael Petit
Portland
