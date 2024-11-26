In recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to Sen. Susan Collins for her leadership in championing the Special Diabetes Program (SDP). This vital program funds type 1 diabetes (T1D) research at the National Institutes of Health and is currently funded at $160 million annually. However, its funding is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. We must renew it.

Sen. Collins, her Senate Diabetes Caucus co-chair, Sen. Shaheen, and 53 additional senators agree. On Nov. 12, they delivered a letter to Senate leadership outlining the importance of this program and why it must be renewed.

As someone personally affected by T1D, I know firsthand how crucial the SDP is. The program has funded research and development of technology that has saved my life on numerous occasions. This program also directly supports research advances that I rely on every day to stay healthy, and has funded groundbreaking studies that are bringing us closer to finding cures for this disease. Because of Sen. Collins’ tireless advocacy, this program has been renewed year after year.

Bek Hoskins

Maine State Advocacy Team Chair for Breakthrough T1D

Chelsea

