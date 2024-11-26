Varsity Maine mic’d up Falmouth football players Eli Bush and Ben Robbins prior to Saturday’s Class B state title game against Kennebunk, which the Navigators won 26-13 to claim the school’s first football championship.

Check out the Varsity Maine mic’d up playlist on YouTube.

